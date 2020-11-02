It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Mary Belle Pousson Fontenot announces her passing from this life on Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 84.

Mary was born in Iota to Maurice Pousson and Lillian Fruge on July 8, 1936. Mary was a pastor at the Full Gospel Church of Roanoke, as well as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She also loved to crochet, embroider, do crafts, and music.

Mary was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her four sons, Joseph Roy Fontenot Sr. (Dee) of Lake Charles, Raymond Charles Fontenot of Watson, Norman Dwayne Fontenot (Sandra) of Lake Charles, and Jude Wayne Fontenot (Helena) of Houma; her two daughters, Mary Ellen Shaw of Clewiston, Florida, and Cathy Nanette Page of Jennings; her brother, George Allen Pousson Sr. of Iota; her sister, Lou Alice Trahan of Iota; her 24 grandchildren, Joseph, Angie, Cody, Joseph, Raina, Lisa, Carrie, Charlie, Kristi, Angella, Amanda, Tifiny, Tanya, Telisha, Barbie, Adrianna, Louis, Herman, Cassy, Deanné, Angelle, Heather, Corey and Joshua; her 51 great-grandchildren, Tristin, Tyler, Ashdon, Brayden, Canaan, Leah, Joseph, Kyler, Dakota, Ethan, Taylor, Keegan, Kameryn, Joshua, Eva, Kacie, Lillian, Darian, Anthony, Makaygen, Keely, Ragen, Waylon, Jillian, Taylor, Nick, Alicia, Rob, Marcus, Colby, Alyssa, Shaun, Jr., Alivia, Alayna, Eli, Noah, Selena, Floriana, Brandon, Alyssa, Angellena, Darian, Ethan, Mylee, Maddison, Eric, Steven, James, Rose, Hunter and Emma; and her nine great-great-grandchildren, Kyler, Hunter, Makinlee, Marshall, Adaleigh, Arabella, Tylee, Illijah and DeLaney.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Lillian Pousson; her husband, Wilson Roy Fontenot Jr.; her son, Patrick James Fontenot; her son-in-law, Wayne Shaw; her granddaughter, Cassy Fontenot Phillips; her grandson, Corey Fontenot; her great-granddaughter, Makaygen; and her grandmother, Theresa Pousson.

Funeral services for Mary Belle Pousson Fontenot, 84, of Jennings, were held at Roanoke Full Gospel Church in Roanoke on Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.

Mary was laid to rest following her services in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings.

A gathering of family and friends was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Visitation resumed on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and continued until 10 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 2, visitation began at 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.