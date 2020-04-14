RAYNE - A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, for Mary A. Foreman, 80, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, at 1:09 p.m. at Compass Behavioral Center in Marksville.

Survivors include one son, Ricky and wife Rhonda Foreman of Indian Bayou; one daughter, Vicky and husband Chris Sullivan of Indian Bayou; four sisters, Thelma Lanclos of Arnaudville, Dorothy Istre of Rayne, Gloria DeRoussel of Lake Charles and Florina Hollier of Leonville; one brother, Phillip E. Boudreaux Jr. of Burleson, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Foreman was preceded in death by her son, Jason Neil Foreman; her parents, Phillip Boudreaux Sr. and Esaure Simon Boudreaux; and three brothers, Gilford, Allen and Chester Boudreaux.

