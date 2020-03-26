RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, for Mary Jane Menard Cormier, 74, who died Thursday, March 26, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will conduct the graveside services.

Mary Jane worked as a nurse for 40+ years at Rayne-Branch Hospital, Dr. Murray Brown’s office and Rayne Guest Home. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Unit 77 having served as past President and spent many Wednesdays at the Legion Home working the weekly bingo games. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her greatest passions being her family, the time she spent being swept across the dance floor by the love of her life Gilbert, her husband of 52 years, and listening to the sweet voices and laughter of her family, especially the great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her four daughters, Susanne Cormier Vasseur of Mamou, Wendy Cormier Stelly and spouse Gerald of Duson, Angela Cormier Fontenot and spouse Michael of Carencro, and Dawn Cormier of Rayne; 11 grandchildren, Natalie Constantine and spouse Josh, Summer Credeur and spouse Jean, Michelle Stonecipher, Claire Thomas and spouse Calvin, Jordan Cormier and spouse Chelsie, Nickolas Morvant, Kelbi Stutes, Charisse Morvant, Dylan Morvant, Hunter Ahlers and Lexie Ahlers; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Gilbert "Gil" Cormier; father, Murphy Paul Menard; and mother, Lucille Leleux Menard.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Morvant, Nickolas Morvant, Koye Credeur, Hunter Ahlers, John Cormier and Jean Credeur.

