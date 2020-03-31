Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, at South Crowley Cemetery for Mary Leona “Shug” Nelson Solomon, 84, who died Friday March 27, at her residence in Crowley.

Father Godwin Imora of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services.

Mary Leona “Shug” Nelson Solomon was a devoted and loving mother of three sons, they are her pride and joy. She worked at Crowley Manufacturing for 20-plus years and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 20-plus years until her retirement.

Mary was a faithful and devoted member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church for more than 70 years, a member of Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, a Eucharistic minister, a proclaimer of the Word and a member of St. Theresa’s Church Choir.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Charles Solomon III and wife Monica of Augusta, Georgia, Christopher John Solomon and wife Antoinette of Trenton, Ohio, and Jacob Peter Solomon and wife Felicia of Crowley; and her sister, Rita Bates of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Nelson; four brothers, Ray Nelson, George Nelson, Harold Nelson and Jacob Nelson; and sister, Beulah Nelson Clement.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Mary “Shug” Nelson Solomon’s family at www.syriefh.com .

Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette, 1417 E. Simcoe St., is in charge of all arrangements.