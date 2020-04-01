Private funeral services will be held for Melinda W. Lantier, 61, who passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Lantier Sr. of Gueydan; three sons, Stephen Lantier Jr. and wife Telly Lantier of Gueydan, Jeremy Lantier of Scott and Quinton and wife Krystal Lantier of Webster, Texas; two daughters, Andrea Lantier and Francis Smith Sr. of Gueydan, and Rachel L. Vidrine of Jennings; two brothers, Ronald and wife Sue Weekly of Gueydan, and Gerald and wife Jackie Weekly of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Slade, McKinley, Holden, Grace and Stephen III, Benaiah and Katie; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lantier was preceded in death by her parents, Placide and Ada B. Weekly; one sister, Helen Weekly.

Pallbearers for the service will be Jeremy Lantier, Quinton Lantier, Stephen Lantier Jr., Benjamin Vidrine Jr., Slade Hughes and Monte Lantier.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Lantier’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.