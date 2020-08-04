Mildred Seaux Woodward Cormier

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred (T-ME) Seaux Woodward Cormier, 95, of Mermentau, will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Mildred will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Those chosen to carry Mildred to her final resting place will be Brannon Woodward, Brad Woodward, Brent Cormier, Lowell Chapman, Eddie Rabalais and Kenneth Reed.

Honorary pallbearers will be Manny Boullion, and Ryan Viator.

Mildred was born in Mermentau on June 22, 1925, to Lenus Seaux and Editha Aube. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Aug. 1, 2020.

Mildred was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family, she also worked for the Council on Aging.

She loved to paint, tell stories, and dance. In her later years, Mildred loved to travel, read, sew, and cook for family gatherings.

Mildred never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. Mildred was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mildred is survived by three sons, Marvin Keith Woodward (Connie) of Crowley, Gary Paul Woodward (Roxane) of Mermentau, and Troy A. Cormier (Katrina) of Mermentau; her three daughter, Sharon K. Boullion (Manny) of Crowley, Leslye Margo Chapman (Lowell) of Pleasanton, Texas, and Robyn Leigh Rabalais (Eddie) of Gueydan; her sister, Ruth LeBlanc of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Lenus and Editha Seaux; her husbands, Marvin Woodward and Horace J. Cormier; and her granddaughter, Holli Thibodeaux.

