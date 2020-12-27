RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Milton Henry Pharr, 82, who died Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Milton was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Rayne, then joined the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1959. He worked for Gulf States Utilities for 35 years before retiring as maintenance supervisor foreman. He then worked for Iscola, Inc., as the industrial parts sales office manager.

He was a member of Project Fit in Lake Charles and was a devoted Catholic. He was a gift giver and a light in his community. He had a life long passion for fishing. He never met a stranger, loved helping everyone, and knew for certain how blessed he was by telling family only three weeks prior that “everything he has don’t mean nothing, it’s people that matter when it comes down to it.”

Survivors include his wife, Earline Taylor Pharr; four daughters, Helena Odette Pharr, Ann Marie Sackse, Suzanne Mary Armstrong, and Elizabeth Pauline Woodfin and spouse James R. Woodfin, 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Pharr Zaunbrecher; and nine nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Bert Pharr; mother, Helena Besse Pharr; grandson, Cassidy Milton Pharr; brother, Norman Pharr; and brother-in-law, Glenn Zaunbrecher.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, Dec. 30, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 10 am. until the funeral services.

