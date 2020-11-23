Visitation was held Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Monty Wade Deville, 40, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Abrom Kaplan Hospital in Kaplan.

Following cremation, he will be buried Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Monty is survived by his wife, Misty Hodge Deville of Gueydan; four sons, Brayden Deville, Hunter Deville, and Caleb Deville all of Evangeline, Hayden Ayo of Gueydan; his mother, Pamela G. Regan and her husband Randall of Crowley; paternal step-mother, Patricia Deville of Crowley; four brothers, Gregory Deville and his wife Amy of Jennings, Larry Deville, Jr. and his wife Summer of Lafayette, Charles Ray Trahan and his wife Renee of Tennessee, Thaddius Regan and fiancé Jill of Gueydan; maternal grandmother, Sylvia Gaudet; his in-laws, Mike and Cathy Hodge of McComb, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Cheyenne Hodge of McComb, Mississippi; his godparents, Lynn Gaudet and Melanie Deville; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dale Deville, Sr; maternal grandfather, Carroll Gaudet; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Joyce Deville.

