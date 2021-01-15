October 18, 1939 – December 27, 2020

Mother Willie Mae Simien was born in Crowley on Oct. 18, 1939. Willie Mae Fisher “Ninny Fisher” grew up in Crowley where she attended Ross Elementary School and Ross High School.

At 16 she met and fell in love with John Simien I. Soon after they were married and began their family in Crowley.

In 1967 the family moved to California where she resided until she closed her eyes. Many people would often wonder if she lived in California or Louisiana because she loved going home and we all know that “There’s No Place Like Home”.

Mother Simien continued her higher learning at OICW Job Training in Menlo Park, California, and Canada College in Redwood City, California.

She held many positions in the Ravenswood Unified School District. She started out as a cross guard and worked her way up to a student counselor and teacher aide. She also worked for San Mateo County’s Juvenile Hall Office as a juvenile counselor and family advocate.

The later part of her career was spent at Sequoia Unified School District where she taught special needs high school students.

Mother was always a child after God’s heart. In 1976 she surrendered and dedicated her life to God. She was a faithful, strong woman of God and a General in the Army of God. She touched so many lives around the world and today her memories live on in many.

Mother was dedicated to God, family, and ministry. She loved attending family reunions and stirring the pots. She was a cook-out queen.

In 1984, she became an amputee in the prime of her life, but that did not hold her back from accomplishing anything she set out to do. She was a strong-willed and determined lady. If she wanted something or wanted something to happen she would make it happen. even if she only had a mustard seed to plant, God always gave the increase.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Lillie Mae Witherspoon of San Jose, California, and Jackie Hills of Eunice; five children, John Simien II of Palo Alto, California, Gerald Simien Sr. of Fresno, California, Kenneth Simien Sr. of San Jose, California, Carlon Simien Sr. of San Jose, California, and Rhonda Simien-Hayes of Hayward, California; spouses, Jesse Hayes, Chris Simien, Yolanda Grayson: grandchildren, mothers and father, Rhoda Smith, Wendy Davis, Deborah Tingle, Dabette Simien, Zoe Ann Wigfall, Carlotta Moore, Veronica Jackson, and Lemont Thomas.

She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and her spiritual sisters, brothers, daughters and sons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Simien I; her parents, Willie Fisher and Vivian Johnson-Hills; her brothers, Ezra Hills and Scottie Hills; and her grandson, Devarier Simien.

Mother Simien would want you to rejoice during this time of celebrating her life because her memories will live on in our hearts forever.

California services were held Saturday, Jan. 9, at New Sweet Home Church of God in Christ, 2170 Capitol Ave., East Palo Alto, CA. Viewing was from 10 a.m. until noon with service immediately following.

Crowley graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in West Crowley Cemetery with Bishop Alton E. Gatlin officiating.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley.