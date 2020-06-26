Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Holy Temple Church of Deliverance for Ms. Nettie Lou Bias, 96, who died on June 16, 2020.

Bishop Bryan K. Minix will officiate for the services. Due to the COVID-19, a capacity of 50 people will be allowed for the church service.

Survivors included two daughters, Brenda Hayes of Port Arthur, Texas, and Barbara Brown (Ivory) of Crowley; five sons; Franklin Carmouche Jr. of Houston, Texas, Ronald Carmouche and spouse Andrea of Rayne, Walter Lee Carmouche and spouse Shirley, Jerry Carmouche and Dazart Bias, all of Crowley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, John Bias Sr. and Julia Young Bias; one daughter, Rita Boniet; two sons, Donald Ray Bias Sr. and Carl Carmouche; two grandsons, Donald Ray Gram and Stacey Johnson, seven sisters, Effie Dejean, Essie Mae Normand, Hannah Guidry, Nebraska Hill, Arkey Dugas, Myrtis Harmon and Mary Francis; six brothers, Walter Bias Sr., Percey Bias, Wade Bias, John Bias Jr., Rufus Bias Sr. and Otis Bias Sr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Owens and Thomas Funeral Home, Inc., of Eunice, (337) 546-0611

Special thanks to Home Health 2000, Hope Hospice, Dr. Sanin and Dr. May.