Private services will be held for Nicholas Gossen Reggie, 39, who passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. A public visitation was held Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary was recited at 6:30 pm Sunday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Nicholas graduated Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1999 and was very proud of his Bachelor Degree in Marketing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, better known as UL.

He is survived by his fiancée, Amanda Semar of Crowley; one son, Jack Lawrence Reggie of Crowley; his mother and step-father, Gwen Reggie Young and husband Gerald of Broussard; four siblings, Kristopher Gossen Reggie of Lafayette, Trever Louis Reggie of Lafayette, Katherine Lois Reggie of New York, New York, and Julie Claire Reggie of Chicago, Illinois; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nicholas is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Larry” Reggie; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Reggie Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. F. Allen Gossen Sr.; his step-brother, Joshua R. Young; and one uncle Paul P. Reggie.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.