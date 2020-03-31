CROWLEY - Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at North Hanks Cemetery in Crowley, for Norma Benoit Kibodeaux Thibodeaux, 71, who died Monday, March 30, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include her three sons, Louis Blaine Kibodeaux, Kendle D. Kibodeaux and Brent N. Kibodeaux, all of Crowley; two step-daughters, Denise Thibodeaux of Scott and Donna Thibodeaux Comeaux and spouse Blake of Rayne; two step-sons, Craig L. Thibodeaux and spouse Erica of Scott and Chad B. Thibodeaux and spouse Linda of Rayne; 11 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Judy Rains and spouse Allen Thibodeaux of West Monroe, Kolita Janagin and spouse Michael of Plaquemine, Donna Guidry and spouse Jesse Mississippi, Patricia Broussard and spouse Clay of Baton Rouge, and Rebecca Dronet of Mississippi; one brother, Bradley Dronet and spouse Carlene of Alabama; one step-brother, James Dronet and spouse Toni of Scott; and one brother-in-law, Donald Leger of Egan.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Kibodeaux; second husband, Loveless Andrew Thibodeaux; one sister, Brenda Leger; and one step-sister, Vianna LeJuene and spouse Paul.

Pallbearers will be Kendle Kibodeaux, Brent Kibodeaux, Craig Thibodeaux, Cade Thibodeaux, Bradley Dronet and Rusty Broussard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Blaine Kibodeaux, Allen Thibodeaux and Jesse Guidry.

