A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Michael Catholic Church for Oday Sonnier, 82, who died at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Camelot Nursing Home.

Fr René Pellessier, associate pastor, will celebrate the Mass and conduct the Committal services at the Abshire Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Duhon Funeral Home in Rayne and may be observed on Friday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time. The rosary will be prayed Friday at 6 p.m.

Mr. Sonnier was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Scott. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a longtime resident of Crowley and worked for the LSU Rice Research Station for many years. He loved gardening, fishing and picking pecans and enjoying his grandchildren.

Mr. Sonnier is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carita Menard Sonnier of Crowley; three sons, Oday Paul Sonnier of Rayne, John Jules Sonnier and wife Donna of Crowley and Daniel Joseph Sonnier and husband Richard Vierra of New Jersey; three sisters, Bernita Sonnier of Crowley, Juanita Hoffpauir and husband Herman of Iota and Lucy Mouton of Shreveport; four brothers, Eldes Sonnier and wife Janice of Youngsville, Earnest Sonnier and wife Millie of Crowley, Clifton Sonnier and wife Dot of Crowley and Calice Sonnier Jr. of Crowley and two grandchildren, Michelle Marie Sonnier and Bradley Hoffpauir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calice and Lucia Pellerin Sonnier; and one son, James Anthony Sonnier.

You may view the obituary, sign the registry and express condolences to Mr. LeBlanc’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, is in charge of all of the arrangements.