Private funeral services will be held for Okcha Kim, 80, who passed away Monday, April 28, 2020, at 1:22 a.m. at Cornerstone Hospital in Lake Charles.

This will be an invitation-only family service not to exceed 10 people at a viewing, memorial / religious service or graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

When the situation allows, a celebration of her life will be held for her friends and family.

Ms. Kim is survived by one daughter, Kimala K. LeBouef of Crowley: one son, Kelly J. LeBouef and wife Tomika of Rayne; four grandchildren, Dasia LeBouef and fiancé Tyler Kibodeaux, Alex LeBouef and wife Tiffany, Madelynn LeBouef and Reonna Leger: three great-grandchildren, Emerson Kibodeaux, Carson Kibodeaux and one on the way.

