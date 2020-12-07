Ouida Kaydel Comeaux Smith, 83, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley.

A celebration of her life will be held at Thusday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Crowley. Pastor Peter Gaughan will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 8 a.m. to service time at First United Methodist Church.

Ms. Smith was born on July 25, 1937, to Gabriel and Angela Faulk Comeaux. She was a lifelong resident of Crowley.

A proud graduate of the Crowley High Class of 1956, she attended SLI (now University of Louisiana - Lafayette) and was employed in business until her retirement from her position as Office Manager at Brammer Machine Shop.

She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School and participating in activities with her church family. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her love of reading mystery novels, solving puzzles, and watching her favorite television series, NCIS.

Her family will always remember her consideration and giving nature; her example of polite behavior and demonstration of grace in difficult situations will not be forgotten. Her continuous and loving prayers for her family were a constant in our family, and we are grateful.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Lisa Smith Menard and husband Robert, and Linda Smith Finimore and husband Ralph; her grandchildren Jared Regan (Jenna), Lindsey Regan Aguillard, Angela Finimore Reger (Matthew), Andrea Finimore Vrbka (Steven) and Aaron Finimore (Amber); great-grandchildren Carleigh Regan, Rylan Regan, Jared Regan II, Connor Burch, Payton Burch, Ethan Aguillard, Hayden Aguillard, Gage Reger, Stella Reger, Claire Vrbka and Colleen Vrbka; and great-great-grandson Emmett Duos.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Stringfellow for his years of care, Dr. Karrie V. Kilgore for her special care and thoughtfulness for our mother, and caregiver and friend Ramona LeJeune. Thanks and love also to Jodie Babineaux Leger, Marcy Babineaux Mire, Jean Gaspard, Bonnie Broussard, and Chris and Patti Brammer.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom; the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Her children rise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31

Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.