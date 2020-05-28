Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Ovey W. Guidry, 95, who passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6:18 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen R. Guidry; his parents, Wilbert and Ameria H. Guidry; two sisters, Eva Hargrave and Mae Carrie Doucet; and one brother, Bill Guidry.

