December 25, 1951 ~ August 27, 2020

Pastor James Vernon Cart Jr., 68, left us unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

A celebration of Pastor Cart’s life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iota.

Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery with Br. William Wesson officiating.

James was a resident of Houston, Deer Park Area, for 32 years, where he raised his family on the foundation of Jesus Christ.

He was employed with Union Equity Grain Exports for many years and Suderman Stevedore. After his retirement, he moved back to Iota where became the Pastor of First Baptist Church of Iota.

This past year he received the Woodman Life Chapter 383 Fraternalist of the year.

James was a wonderful provider and nurturer, an excellent husband and his family was everything to him. He will be missed by many, but none more than his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Dianne Jackson Cart of Iota. He was a loving father to three children, Vali Cart Oliver and husband, Richard of Hayes, Virginia, Jared Cart and wife Maytte’ of Moss Bluff and Thomas Cart of League City, Texas; a wonderful grandfather to 10 grandchildren, James Allen Vining, Bailey Elizabeth Vining, Abbie Carolyn Vining, Valiree Ann-Cart Vining, Avery Elizabeth Cart, Issac Pierce James Cart, Oliver Jude Thomas Cart, Presley Nicole Cart, Aimee Rose Cart and Kaylee Marie Cart; one great-grandchild, Maverick Owen LeJeune; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Oliver and Jonathan Wade Oliver; and his sister, Sandra Miller and husband Richard of Iota.

He also leaves other family members and friends who will sadly miss him. We will miss him every day.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Vernon and Abbie Marie McFarlain Cart; and sister, Emma Joan Adam.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhome.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St., (337) 779-3083, is in charge of arrangements.