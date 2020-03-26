Mrs. Patricia Wilson Thomas, a prominent figure in service organizations and social, cultural and philanthropic activities in Natchitoches and the region for more than 50 years, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after an extended illness.

Formerly of Crowley, Mrs. Thomas was also involved in publishing enterprises with her husband and business partner Lovan B. Thomas. They owned The Natchitoches Times and other publications.

Mrs. Thomas was born Oct. 12, 1939, in St. James, Missouri, and grew up in Rolla, Missouri.

She was a 1960 graduate of the University of Missouri, where she was in the band and a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

She was a member of First Methodist Church, P.E.O., and Beta Sigma Phi and a former member of the Mystic Krewe de St. Denis.

Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. John R, Wilson of Rolla; and a sister, Mary Ellen Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Lovan B. Thomas, with whom she would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 10; daughter Tracy Mayo of Jacksonville, Florida; son Max Thomas of Amsterdam, Netherlands; grandson Lovan Mayo; brother John O. Wilson of St. Helena, California; and sister Kathy Farmer of Monroe, Georgia.

Due to restrictions placed on everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at American Cemetery in Natchitoches.Once restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life service will be scheduled.