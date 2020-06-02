Article Image Alt Text

Paul Aubyn Ibsen

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:37pm
CROWLEY

Paul Aubyn Ibsen, 71, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1:45 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Paul’s wishes were to have his body donated to science to further the research of Alzheimer’s and Dementia; however, since he was COVID-19 positive, this could not take place.
He is survived by his wife, Chasidy Trahan Ibsen of Crowley; one daughter, Lauren Ibsen and daughter Lana; one son, Johnathan Ibsen and daughter Emma; one sister, Donna Kinasewich; one brother, Bruce Ibsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doreen Bruce Ibsen; his maternal grandparents, Frederick Bruce and Margaret Collins; his paternal grandparents, Frederick Ibsen and Minnie Norman.
The family requests memorial donations be mailed to Chasidy Ibsen, 603 E. First Street, Crowley, LA 70526; or online at paypal@cajunqueen306@yahoo.com.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.

