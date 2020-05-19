Funeral services are pending for Wednesday, May 20, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Percy Sonnier, 82, who passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Crowley.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Percy served our country in the United States Army and was a member of V.F.W. Post 6720.

He is survived by four children, Mari S. Mayeux and husband Buddy of Crowley, Thom Sonnier and wife Michelle of Lafayette, Charles Sonnier and wife Catrelle of Lafayette, and Kristi S. Miller and husband Danny of Rayne; one sister, Helen Alleman of Duson; eight grandchildren, Louis Mayeux III, Cambrie Sonnier, Andrew Sonnier, Carlin Sonnier, Caroline Sonnier, Ross Miller, Alex Miller and Logan Miller; and one great-grandchild, Elliette Mayeux.

Mr. Sonnier is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Girouard Sonnier; his parents, Forrest and Bertile Smith Sonnier; and one grandchild, Zachary Miller.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Notre Dame Catholic High School: 910 N. Eastern Avenue Crowley, LA 70526

Condolence and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.