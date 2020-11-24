Memorial services will be held at a later date for Peter Lawrence Hargrave, 66, who died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Survivors include his wife, Cherylne Guillotte Hargrave of Crowley; three sons, Lawrence Hargrave and spouse Jessica of Lafayette, Scott Hargrave and spouse Vickie of Kaplan, and Chad Hargrave and spouse Casey of Richard; five grandchildren, Casey, Zachary, Makayla, Ace and Vincent Hargrave; one step-grandchild, Kristen Breaux; three sisters, Rose Istre and spouse Horace of New Iberia, Janie Hoffpauir and spouse Milton of Kaplan, and Elaine Weeks and spouse Dave of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three brothers, Michael Hargrave and spouse Rusty of Tallahassee, Florida, Don Hargrave and spouse Lynn of Scott, and David Hargrave and spouse Deanie of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Hargrave; mother, Mary Gladys Cormier Hargrave; and one brother, Ronald Hargrave and spouse Ethel.

