Phillip L. Boulet

Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:13pm
CROWLEY

1952 - 2021
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, for Philip L. Boulet, 68, who died at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital on Ja. 1, 2021.
Philip was born in Crowley on Dec. 28, 1952.
The Mass will be officiated by Fr. Marshall Boulet, brother of the deceased.
The family requests visitation at church from 1 p.m. to service time.
Philip is survived by three sisters: Gail B. Donnes (Bobby) of Slidell, Naneen B. Credeur (Raymond) of Crowley, and Melba B. Murphy (Ronnie) of Houston, Texas; and one additional brother, John H. Boulet of Crowley.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Hughit J. Boulet and Eloise O. Boulet.
Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Mausoleum.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School in Crowley.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
In keeping with the State of Louisiana mandate, mask will be required for visitation and services. Please practice social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.

