Priscilla Dean Brown

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Priscilla “Penny” Dean Richard Brown announces that she went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 68 while surrounded by her family.

Priscilla was born in Crowley to Maxie Reed Richard and Norma Jean Bonin on June 14, 1952. She was a 1970 graduate of Welsh Senior High School. She was a beloved employee of McNeese State University for more than 30 years. She was “McNeese Mom” to so many athletes and coaches. Penny’s greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was so proud of each of them. She enjoyed going to all of the many activities that her grandchildren were involved in. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Penny leaves behind to cherish the memories they made together, two sons, Mark Brown Jr. of Lake Charles and Joshua Brown (Amanda) of Dickinson, Texas; two daughters, Cassie Jones of Sulphur and Nicole Brown Myers (Justin) of Lafayette; two brothers, Ray Richard (Lona) and Mark Richard, both of Morse; two sisters, Melissa Bellard (Jimmy) of Lake Charles and Jenny Petry (Clayton) of Gueydan; her seventeen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Maxie Reed Richard and Norma Jean Bonin; her stepfather, Donald Bonin; and her great nephew, Kayn Bourque.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Gueydan Cemetery. Those chosen to honor Penny as her pallbearers will be Joshua Brown, Tyson Mouton, Justin Myers, Ryan Richard, Olman Guzman, Chad Clement and Jimmy Bellard. Honorary pallbearer will be Mark Brown Jr.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Nov. 20, from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 2:30 p.m..

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.