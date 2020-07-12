CROWLEY - A private graveside service will be held for Purvis Paul Richard, 67, who passed away July 9, 2020 in Crowley.

He is survived by two daughters, Claire Richard of Lafayette and Sarah Richard of Crowley; and one grandson, Scott Sibley of Crowley.

Mr. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Ovey and Agnes Gautreaux Richard; and four brothers, Ivy, Kearney, Curtis and Joey Richard.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.