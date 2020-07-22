A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Roberts Cove Church of Christ for Ray Ancelet, 68, who passed away at his son’s home in Midland on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Br. Derek Richard, from Roberts Cove Church of Christ, will be officiating for the services.

Survivors include one son Charles Kim Ancelet of Midland; two sisters, Jane A. Broussard of Lake Charles and Irene and husband Junior Fontenot of Roberts Cove; one brother, Robert and wife Leonie Ancelet of London, England; and four nephews.

Mr. Ancelet was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Sr. and Elizabeth R. Ancelet; one brother, Claude Ancelet Jr.; and one sister, Helen Benoit.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.