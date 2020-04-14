CROWLEY - Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, for Raymond Joseph Mayfield, 70, who died Monday, April 6, at Our Lady of the Oak Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Rev. Goodwin Irmoru, Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Crowley, will conduct the graveside services.

Raymond Mayfield was raised and was a resident of Crowley until 2019 when he became sick; at which time, he resided with his sister in Rayne where she was able to care for him.

Survivors include his four children, Kalonji, Beanie, Cody and Casey; five siblings, Wilbert Mayfield and spouse Martha, Andra Mayfield, Harrington Mayfield, Archery Mayfield Jones and spouse Albert, and Margie Mayfield Domingue; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alzina Breaux Mayfield; father, Clarence Mayfield; and four brothers, Melvin Mayfield, Willie Mayfield, Junius Mayfield and Anthony Mayfield.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.