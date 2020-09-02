Regaldo L. Roy

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Grace Bible Baptist Church in Crowley for Mr. Regaldo Louis Roy a/k/a “Ray,” 31, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Pastor Dennis Smith Sr., pastor of Berean Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Roy leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Letitia Renee Roy; his father, Wesley Joseph Roy Jr. and his mother, Jonese Ailicia Roy; one son, Jailyn Louis Roy; one daughter, Joli Nicole Roy; 10 brothers, Wesley Joseph Roy III, Willie Jerome Roy, Seth Elisha Roy, Caleb Josiah Roy, Joshua David Roy, Shammah John Roy, Jeremiah Dale Roy, Nathan Eleazar Roy, Daniel Esaias Roy and Micah Thomas Roy; six sisters, Marantha Alicia Roy, Sarai (Josh) Benoit, Jecol Jael Roy, Kezia Joy Roy, Leah Louise Roy and Edna Jo Ann Roy; maternal grandparents, Jo Ann and Willie Morgan Jr. and Phyllis Wiltz; maternal great grandmother, Celena Wiltz; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wesley Joseph Roy Sr. and Mary Ann Roy; paternal great grandparents, Lester Roy, Louise Roy, Irving and Irene Milson; maternal grandparents, Edna Phillips and Thomas Phillips Sr.; maternal great grandparents, Willie Morgan Sr., Roseanner Wilkins and Florida Morgan.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Grace Bible Baptist Church.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Mask are required for those who will be in attendance.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.