Rev. Keith Matthews

Graveside services were held Thursday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at West Crowley Cemetery for Reverend Keith Matthews.

Services were conducted by Bishop James Proctor.

Reverend Keith Matthews was born on Aug. 5, 1961, to Columbus and Helen Matthews, in Rayne. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. Deo and Mrs. Daisy Matthews of Crowley and the late Mr. Hypolite and Mrs. Zora Bonomme Rubit of Rayne

As a young child, he learned to read when he was 3 years old. He was called “The Little Professor,” because he especially loved to read encyclopedias and dictionaries. He was particularly proficient in science and math, and would work complex mathematical problems in his head, without using pencil or paper.

He graduated with honors from Rayne High School in 1978. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana as was initiated into the Zeta Xi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

In 1984, he accepted the call to preach, and served as associate pastor at Rayne COGIC. In 1985, he united in marriage with Annie L. Washington and began his association with Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church as associate pastor the following year.

In 1989, he was elected pastor of Greater Mt. Zion, and co-founded Ambassador Ministries, Inc., with his wife.

Reverend Matthews was the author of four books: The Word of the Lord Came to Me — Now What? (Outskirts Press), along with 2020 Vision, He Wrestled with An Angel, and The Cane Creek Chronicles, Vol. I, all available in Amazon Kindle. His most recent book, 28 Days of Power, will be published posthumously.

Keith Matthews, LPN, worked as a CNA Instructor for Louisiana Technical College, Acadian Campus, for approximately 10 years, along with several other local health care facilities. He also served on staff at Ross Elementary.

Pastor Matthews “finished his course” on Feb. 13, 2021.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 35 years, Annie L. Matthews; his son, Charles Cory Williams; his daughter, Kedra L. Matthews; his parents, Mr. Columbus and Mrs. HTR Matthews; his brother, Mark Anthony “German” Matthews; his sister, Michelle Matthews Calloway, Ph.D.; two maternal aunts, Mrs. Marie R. Breaux of Crowley and Mrs. B. Doretha Johnson of Rayne; the entire Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church family; and a host of godsons, goddaughters; Matthews/Rubit family members, and friends.

