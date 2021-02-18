Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at Unity Family Worship Center COGIC in Eunice for Rhonda Marie “Tess” Lyons Andrus.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Neal A. Citizen.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rhonda Marie “Tess” Lyons Andrus was born to Yolanda Lyons Segura and Ricky Larry on June 21, 1973. On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, she was called home to be with her Heavenly Father.

She was the owner of Rhonda’s Helping Hands Daycare. Tess was a devoted wife, mother, loving grandmother, caring sister, aunt, niece, cousin, mother-in-law, and friend to everyone who knew her.

Mourning her departure, yet cherishing beautiful memories are her husband, Johnny Andrus of Crowley; her son, Bryson Lyons Sr. (Tiffany) of Lafayette; daughters, Latoi Andrus of Lafayette and Janae’ Andrus of Crowley; one brother, Vernon Segura (Savannah) of Colorado; one sister, Jacquelyn Segura of New Orleans; two granddaughters, Jor’dyn Andrus of Crowley and Taylinn Lyons of Lafayette; one grandson, Bryson Lyons Jr. of Lafayette; two stepsons, Jonte Andrus of Rayne and Jontarius Andrus of Crowley; mother- in-law, Octavia Andrus of Crowley; a daughter- in-law, Latrice Comeaux of Crowley; a very special cousin/sister, Crystal Leopold; a very special friend, Tywanna Trahan; five aunts, Joy Lyons , Christine Milstead (Clyde) of Crowley, Sandra Vallien (godmother) of Houston, Texas, Marie Rung of Crowley and Jermell Sam of Texas; four uncles, Fredrick Lyons (Patricia) of Springfield, Massachusetts, Fredrick Broussard (Lena), Michael Wilson of Crowley and Gregory Sam of Lafayette; two nieces, Miracle and Angel; two nephews, Vernon and Tristan; two sisters- in-law, Brenda Landry (John) of Church Point and Barbara Andrus of Crowley; one brother- in-law, Joshua Andrus; four godchildren, Aaliyah Leopold, Ty’ja White, Donaisha Savoy, Jamaya Evans; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her sons, Jonathan Andrus and Jordan Andrus; mother, Yolanda Segura; nephews, Jon’verion Segura and Vinston Segura; grandmother, Marie Lyons; grandfather, Hercules Sam; and great-grandparents, Birdell and Lenell Lyons.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at Unity Family Worship Center COGIC from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette.