Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 25, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Richard Ray Knight, 68, who passed away Feb. 19, 2021, in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Richard Ray was born in Jennings and resided in Crowley. He had many pastimes but hunting, fishing, woodworking, and following L.S.U. football and baseball were his favorites.

He is survived by two children, Jacqueline K. Munnerlyn and husband Mike of Lafayette, and Aaron K. Knight and wife Kim of Crowley; one sister, Mary Kay K. Burt and husband Frank of Rockton, Pennsylviania; one brother, John Terry Knight of Crowley; and four grandchildren, Avery Rae Munnerlyn, Addison Michael Munnerlyn, Kennedy Laine Knight and Finley Alexander Knight.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, William and Flossie Gow Knight; and one brother, William Charles “Charlie” Knight.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Webb, Mike Munnerlyn, Joey Maloz, Tommy Shingleton, Frank Burt and Todd Knight.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Terry Knight, David Burt, Lavonne Cooper, and Emmett “Wood” Coleman Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.