Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Rita Bourque Henry, “Ole Maw,” 97, who died at 4:49 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Rev. Kerry Doucet, pastor of Crossway Fellowship Church of Crowley, will conduct the funeral service and the burial will follow in the Istre Cemetery.

Visitation may be observed on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Henry was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Kaplan. She worked many years at Bayou Village Nursing Home.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Meyers of Crowley; three grandchildren, Chad Meyers of Texas, Katrina Breaux and husband Craig of Crowley and Jessica Meyers and husband Jody Menard of Crowley; eight great-grandchildren, Bradley Meyers and Amber, Matthew Chiasson, Chasity Meyers, Michael Breaux, Tyler Menard (Catherine), Madelynn Meyers, Christopher Breaux and Jesse Rae Meyers; three great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lejeune, Jaxson Meyers and Aiden Broussard; one sister, Grace Fontenot of Kaplan; and a great-granddaughter in-law, Renee Meyers of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elda Bourque; husband, Curtis Henry; brother, John Bourque; two great-grandchildren, Trent Joseph Meyers and Baby M; and he, son-in-law Jesse Meyers Jr.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Meyers, Matthew Chiasson, Michael Breaux, Christopher Breaux, Tyler Menard, Katrina Breaux, Craig Breaux and Jody Menard.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Henry’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.