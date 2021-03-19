A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, for Robert C. “Bobby” Breaux, 84, who passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home in Lyons Point.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bobby was a lifelong rice and soybean farmer in Acadia Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5499. He enjoyed playing golf at Bayou Bend Country Club and was a regular at the McDonalds morning coffee group.

Most importantly, he spent time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by two daughters, Joni B. Broussard and husband Greg of Estherwood, and Cathy B. Mahaffey and husband Mark of Lyons Point; 11 grandchildren, Kayla B. Lopez, Chad D. Broussard and wife René, Robbie G. Broussard and wife Mary Katherine, Ben J. Broussard, Miia M. Guinn and husband Will, Taylor W. Mahaffey and wife Kelli, John Michael Mahaffey and wife Mariette, Christopher M. Mahaffey, Eric T. Mahaffey and wife Kate, William B. Mahaffey, and Philip C. Mahaffey; and 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Julia Breaux.

Serving as his pallbearers will be his nine grandsons.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjudes.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.