Ruby Mae Kimball passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Ruby was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Crowley to Willie and Winnie Garrie Monceaux.

Ruby was a homemaker and dedicated her life to the care of her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her, she would have gone to hell and back for them.

Ruby had a heart of gold, was extremely outgoing, gave everyone her all and never meet a stranger. Ruby also loved to shop, play cards, drink coffee, smoke cigarettes, and visit with friends. She remained a fighter to the very end of her two-year battle with cancer.

Ruby was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruby, who resided in Evangeline, is survived by her companion, Lawrence Bertrand of Gueydan; her three children, Melissa Janice Myers of Gueydan, Dawn Kimball Murphy (Chris) of Maxie, and Candra Kimball Traxler (Beaux) of Greeley. Colorado; her 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Wilson Monceaux of Crowley, Willard Monceaux of Puerto Rico, David Monceaux of Indian Bayou, Melinda Trahan of Lyons Point, and Carolyn Terro of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kimball; her daughter, Rhonda Janice Floyd; her son, Stephen Douglas Kimball; and her parents, Willie and Winnie Monceaux.

Funeral services to honor Ruby’s life will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, March 24, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Russell Cobb officiating.

Burial will follow in the Abshire Cemetery.

Those chosen to honor Ruby as her pallbearers will be Riley Menard, Joseph Guillotte, Stephen Kimball, Alec Guidry, Travis Istre and Curtis Giles.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, March 23, beginning at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 24, at 8 a.m. until the time of her service.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home, 511 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.