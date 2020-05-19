Sr. Clare Cramer, O. Carm.

RAYNE - Sister Clare Cramer, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, returned to God on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was 83 years old and in the 62nd year of her religious profession.

Sister Clare, born Anna Marie Cramer in Crowley, is the first of 10 children of the late Jacob H. Cramer of Roberts Cove, and Mary Magdalena Habetz of Crowley.

She entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Sept. 4, 1955, and received the habit on Aug. 2, 1956. On Aug. 5, 1958, she made her first profession, and pronounced perpetual vows Aug. 5, 1963. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.

Sister attended St. Leo School in Roberts Cove, St. Joseph Elementary in Rayne, and graduated valedictorian from St. Joseph High School, Rayne. Sister received a bachelor of science in secondary education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans, and a bachelor of science in nursing from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge.

Sister Clare taught at Mount Carmel Academy and St. James Major in New Orleans. After receiving her nursing degree in 1967, she worked in hospitals in Thibodaux and New Orleans and at the Rayne Guest Home, Rayne.

Sister Clare ministered at Chateau de Notre Dame house as nursing service director and with the Lakeview Senior Adult Ministry (Ecumenical) in New Orleans, as well as with the New Orleans Archdiocesan Social Apostolate at the Incarnate Word Senior Center. She served as Congregation infirmarian, St. Scholastica Priory infirmarian and St. Mary of the Pines Retirement Center Healthcare Coordinator in Chatawa, MS.

Sister was also Chair of the Justice and Peace Fund Board and Mission Effectiveness Representative at Rayne Catholic Elementary.

In 2001, Sister was recognized by Sally Ann Roberts on WWL-TV as a “Quiet Hero.” Sister Clare served as spiritual assistant to Lay Carmelites in Crowley and Rayne, and medical consultant and nurse for the Sisters, their families, and friends in Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Opelousas, Abbeville and Lafayette.

Sister Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob H. and Mary Magdalena Habetz Cramer; one brother, Leonard Cramer; and one sister, Alberta Hebert.

She is survived by five sisters, Angelina Gonthier of Crowley, Barbara DuBose of Lake Charles, Bernadette Guidry (Douglas), Theresa Doucet and Loretta Boudreaux (Glen) of Rayne; sister-in-law, Catherine Cramer; two brothers, Anthony Cramer (Rena) and Michael Cramer (Yvonne) of Rayne; 36 nieces and nephews; 94 great-nieces and nephews; and 25 great-great nieces and nephews.

An 11 a.m. Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 22, with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rayne. Reverend Brent L. Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct graveside services.

Visitors may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home, Lafayette, has been entrusted with her arrangements.