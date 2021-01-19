RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Stephen Joseph Trahan, 75, who died Monday, January 18, at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dorothy "Dot" Simon Trahan of Rayne; four children, Sheila Trahan Delhomme and spouse Dawn of Scott, Steve Trahan and spouse Amy of The Woodlands, Texas, Kurt Trahan and spouse Shannon of Rayne, and Shane Trahan and partner Tomme Montana of Carencro; 12 grandchildren, Rocky Castellucio, Ashley Castellucio Hoffpauir, Shana Castellucio Canida, Frankie Castellucio, Matthew Trahan, Joey Castellucio, Darian Trahan Touchet, Tara Castellucio Tidwell, Grant Trahan, Emily Trahan, Joseph Trahan and Grace Trahan; 18 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Preston Trahan and spouse Brenda of Lafayette, and Agnes Trahan Borne and spouse Bob of Morgan City.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Zayne Michael Trahan; father, Walter Trahan; mother, Delia Baronet Trahan; and brother, Harry Trahan.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Trahan, Grant Trahan, Rocky Castellucio, Nick Hoffpauir, Tomme Montana and Ben Touchet.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, January 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday, January 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.