Article Image Alt Text

Steven Lee Breaux Sr.

Steven Lee Breaux Sr.

Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:11pm
Monday, September 28, 2020

RAYNE - Memorial services will be held at a later date for Steven Lee Breaux Sr., 70, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Simon Breaux; two sons, Steven Lee Breaux Jr. and spouse Stephanie, and Michael Jacob Breaux; two brothers, Glady Breaux Sr. and spouse Nora, and Donald Lee Breaux Sr. and spouse Pamela; and two grandchildren, Jacoby Lee Breaux and Alayna Faye Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mavie Glady Breaux; mother, Bernice Marie Gaspard Breaux; sisters, Betty Ann Faul, Norma Jene Meche and Lelia Breaux Moore; and brothers, Johnny Lee Breaux and Russell James Breaux.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020