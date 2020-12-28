“For I have chosen him, that he may command his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing righteousness and justice, so that the Lord may bring to Abraham what he has promised him.”

— Genesis 18:19

Thomas Rutland Smith III was born on June 24, 1938, in Crowley, and passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Covington.

He and his wife Sadie Mae Breaux Smith lived in Baton Rouge most of their married life and raised their family there.

Thomas’ career as a mechanical contractor started at Honeywell, Inc., then owned his own business, Enercon, Inc., and finished his career at LSU as the night supervisor for facility services.

He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus, served as Lector, Commentator and Eucharistic Minister at St. Pius and St. Isidore Catholic Churches, and as scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a frequent volunteer for his daughter’s Girl Scout troops.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie, and his parents Oren Mayo Smith and Eula Cecile Leger.

He is survived by his brother, Oren Mayo Smith Jr. and wife Suzie of Lafayette; his four children, Thomas R. Smith IV of Midland, Texas; Michelle Ducote and husband Erich and daughters Ashley of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lauren of Mandeville; Charlotte Roach and husband Mike of Houston, Texas; and Michael Smith and son Taylor Smith of Frisco, Texas.

A visitation will occur Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church at 5657 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass to follow.

An entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 6213 Groom Road, Baker.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.