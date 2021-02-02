Article Image Alt Text

Timothy James Martin

Timothy James Martin

Tue, 02/02/2021 - 5:31pm
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Timothy James Martin, 39, who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at his parent’s residence in Rayne.
Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.
Pastor Randy Dugas will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his parents, Dean Martin and Janet LeBouef Martin of Rayne; one brother, Brian H. Martin and spouse Mandy T. Martin of Crowley; one niece, Annsley C. Martin; one nephew, Bryant “Brother” Martin; paternal grandmother, Geraldine K. Gueno of Rayne; and maternal grandfather, E.J. LeBouef of Rayne.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce LeBlanc LeBouef; paternal grandfather, Clyde “Shoestring” Martin; and step-paternal grandfather, Donald Gueno.
The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021