CHURCH POINT - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Guidry Funeral Home in Church Point for Toby Louis Leger, 57, who passed away peacefully at his home on January 5, 2021, after a more than three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Toby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Candy Matte Leger; his daughter Jazzy Leger Thibodeaux and son Ty Leger; his beloved son-in-law, Seth Thibodeaux; the lights of his life, his grandchildren Margot and Merritt Thibodeaux and a soon-to-be born granddaughter; a sister, Jenifer Fontenot; and his mother, Mildred Gautreaux Leger.

Toby was preceded in death by his father, Percy Joseph Leger of Rayne, and his niece, Amy Louise Fontenot of Branch.

Toby graduated from Rayne High School in 1981 and was employed for over 27 years with Goudeau, Inc. as an electronics technician. Toby was also an entrepreneur and owned several different businesses including Subway restaurants in Church Point and Rayne, a cattle farm and a crawfish farm. Toby loved the Lord and lived out his faith as a giver. He enjoyed giving to others and that is what made him truly happy. He also loved God’s creation and was an avid outdoorsman as he loved a cold, foggy day and the sound of migrating birds. He was a hunter, but later became a bird watcher and a protector of the wood ducks in his pond, as he could no longer bring himself to kill them. Toby was an athlete all of his life and some of his best days were spent coaching youth baseball and basketball. Toby was a community leader, always working towards the good of Church Point and he is and will always be a Church Point Bears fan. He was a charter member of the Fire District Board, as well as a member of the Church Point High School Athletic Booster Club. Toby’s life was short but well spent, and he leaves behind scores of loved ones, friends and extended family.

Andrea Vidrine, Inter Faith Minister, will conduct the funeral services with burial in Msgr. Bienvenu Cemetery on Hwy 35.

Pallbearers will be D.J. Schexnider, Gavin Randolph, Davyn Cutrer, Brett Thibodeaux, Deontae Lazaro, Gavin Randolph and Zack Brasseau.

The family requests visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continue on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. until the time of funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Toby’s name be made to Team Gleason Foundation at www.teamgleason.org or by check to Team Gleason Foundation, P. O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Leger family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com.

Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.