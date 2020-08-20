Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home of Crowley for Mr. Von’Tre “Snugga” Phillips, 15, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Von’Tre leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Hazel Phillips; his father, Dwuan Drawsand (Carolyn); one brother, Tre’von Phillips; four sisters, Chasaneak Phillips, Amanesha Phillips, Markasha Phillips and Zy’Nasha Wheeler; two half-sisters, D’Juana and Kayshlyn Arvie; two nieces he loved dearly, Harmony Guidry and Le’Ashia George; and a host of relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Hazel Nickson and maternal great grandfather, George Nickson; maternal grandfather, Leonard Goodwill; maternal great-grandmother, Lee Ethel Minix Malveaux; maternal cousin, Jayden Phillips; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Drawsand; paternal great grandfather, Lester “Pork Chop” Guidry; and paternal uncle, Larry Drawsand.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home.

Please be advised the funeral home will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Mask are required for those who will be in attendance.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.