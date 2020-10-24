On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Wendell A. John, 65, passed away at Lafayette General Hospital.

Wendell was born on Sept. 28, 1956, to Edward A. John and Betty Jean Young John. He was a life-long resident of Crowley.

He is survived by one son, Nicholas John of Many; two grandsons, Caden John and Cameron John, both of Many; two brothers Jeffery John and Victor John, both of Crowley; two sisters Lissa John of Houston, Texas, and Shari Hanks (Kenneth) of Crowley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Edward A. John and Betty Jean Young John.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes express gratitude to his devoted friend, Neil Lagrange, and to the many caring friends and family who have expressed love and comfort.