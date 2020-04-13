Article Image Alt Text

Wesley Brian LaCombe Sr.

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 5:02pm
IOTA

A private graveside service was held Monday, April 13, at 10 a.m. for Wesley Brian LaCombe Sr., 53, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11:41 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.
Chaplain Brian Johnson with Heart of Hospice officiated the graveside service.
Burial was the Iota Cemetery.
Brian is survived by his wife, Michelle Monceaux; one daughter, Crystal LaCombe Simon and husband John (Dewey) and their child Mila Grace Simon; one son, Wesley B. “Bud” LaCombe Jr.; his mother, Barbara Dietz LaCombe; one sister Susan LaCombe; two brothers, Vincent “Tubie” LaCombe, and Jonathan LaCombe and wife Redessa Faust LaCombe; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John D. LaCombe; maternal grandparents, John M. and Leona S. Dietz; paternal grandparents, Martin and Elzia C. LaCombe.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.

