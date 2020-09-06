RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Weston Navarre, 75, who died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Kate Arceneaux Navarre of Rayne, one daughter, Bernadette Navarre Bamburg and spouse Danny of Rayne, his five adopted grandchildren, Peyton Higginbotham, Braedon Higginbotham, Maggie Thibodeaux, Karmrynn Miller, Mason Thibodeaux, two brothers, Paul Guidry and spouse Geneva of Duson, Firmin John Navarre and spouse Cindy of Wellington, CO, niece, Mary Ann Morvant and spouse TB, nephew, Floyd Guidry, niece, Jessica Vickers and spouse Russ, niece, Amy Wheeler and spouse Christopher.

He was preceded in death by father, Felician Navarre, mother, Mary Alice Forestier Navarre.

Pallbearers will be Danny Bamburg, Brad Guidry, Chad Duhon, Lonnie LeBlanc, Ckourtlen Duhon, Ckaylen Duhon. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Guidry, Firmin Navarre, Floyd Guidry

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, September 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to make donations in Weston Navarre's name to CODOFIL, 217 W. Main St., Lafayette, LA 70501, Cajun French Music Association, P.O. Box 92575, Lafayette, LA 70509.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Lamm Hospice for all the care the gave to Weston in his final days.

