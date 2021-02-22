Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for William Wade “Butch” Stewart Jr., 74, who passed away Feb. 17, 2021, in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday by family friend Janelle Abshire.

Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery on Tuesday.

Butch was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during Vietnam War from 1967 to 1971. He worked and retired from LAWCO as the plant operator for over 35 years.

He was a tractor enthusiast where he was a member of the Acadiana Antique Tractor and Engine Club. Butch was a member of the Cajun Hunting Retriever Club where he coordinated many hunting trials as well as being the official gun.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Phyllis Stewart of Midland; two daughters, Dr. Courtney Stewart of Baton Rouge, and Dana LaPoint and husband Damon of Estherwood; and three grandchildren, Tyler LaPoint, Camron LaPoint and Lila Grace Badeaux.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Hilliard Stewart Sr.; and two sisters, Jane Stewart Belart and Lou Etta Stewart Welch.

Pallbearers will be Tyler LaPoint, Camron LaPoint, Damon LaPoint, Seth Schexnayder, Tim Jones and Corey Faulk.

