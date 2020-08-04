A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Wilvin Charles Leleux, 85, who passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family requested visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary was recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Will was born March 30, 1935, and resided in Crowley. He was a member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Will opened and operated D&W Feed Store for over 50 years in Crowley.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice C. Leleux of Crowley; three stepchildren, Rhonda M. O’Donnell and husband Shannon, Lisa M. Henry, and Gordon Jude Melancon Jr., all of Crowley; one sister, Joyce Habetz of Roberts Cove; two brothers, Wilbur Leleux and wife Hilda of Crowley, and Paul Leleux and wife Laura of Houston; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Leleux is preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Zaunbrecher Leleux; two daughters, Paula McMahon and Cathy Leleux; one stepdaughter, Carolyn Melancon Horn; and one sister, Jermaine Leleux.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.