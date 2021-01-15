Billy Napier elected to AFCA Board of Trustees

Louisiana Football head coach Billy Napier has been elected to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Board of Trustees, the organization announced at its 2021 convention on Tuesday afternoon.

Napier is joined by Arkansas' Sam Pittman and West Virginia's Neal Brown as the AFCA's newly-elected board members. The trio will assist in creating policy and help guide the organization throughout their tenure.

In his three years at the helm of Louisiana's program, Napier has compiled a 28-11 record, earned three-straight Sun Belt Conference West Division titles and won two-straight bowl games, including a 31-24 victory over UTSA in the 2020 SERVRPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26, 2020.

During the 2020 campaign, the team posted a 10-1 record and was named Sun Belt Co-Champions. Louisiana also earned its first national ranking following a historic 31-14 victory at Iowa State before finishing the year ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Napier, Brown and Pittman will join a group of distinguished head coaches who guide the organization. The Board formulates policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922 by Amos Alonzo Stagg, John?Heisman and others. Returning members of the AFCA?Board of Trustees include incoming president Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern University, first vice-president Craig Bohl of the University of Wyoming, second vice-president Todd Knight of Ouachita Baptist University and third vice-president David Cutcliffe of Duke University.