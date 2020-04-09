Crowley native Mia Fruge named assistant at Ohio University

Deane Webb, Ohio University head volleyball coach, announced the addition of Mia Frugé on Monday to the staff as an assistant coach.

"We are extremely excited to have Mia join our team," Webb said. "She is passionate, will relate well to our players and recruits and will do a great job driving energy and passion for our floor defenders. We had an outstanding group of candidates, and by the end, Mia emerged as someone we absolutely had to have on our staff. I'm excited to see how she contributes to and grows at Ohio University."

Frugé, a Crowley native, comes to Ohio from UConn, where she was an assistant coach under former Ohio volleyball great Ellen Herman-Kimball and on staff with another Bobcat legend, Abby Gilleland.

"Mia has experienced quite the coaching journey so far, has been in many gyms, and has learned from some outstanding coaches across multiple divisions," Webb added. She has sacrificed a great deal to increase her knowledge and ability, and I love seeing young coaches that are willing to pay the price to grow. Those are the same people that will work hard in preseason whenever everyone is exhausted, will put in the extra hour at the end of a recruiting trip, and will stay in the office to watch video with one more player at the end of a long day. I'm thankful she's on our team."

Prior to UConn, Frugé spent the prior two seasons as the Smith College head coach, where she placed three on the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference team.

"I am beyond fortunate to have found a program filled with authentic, caring and competitive people who believe in each other and are in it together," Frugé said. "When something is right it feels good, and Ohio felt really good. I am thrilled to be working alongside such powerful women and strong, trustworthy leaders. We will do great things together."

Frugé spent time at both Division I Hartford and Navy prior to Smith College. At Hartford, Frugé was the recruiting coordinator and was in charge of the pins and blocking scheme. At Navy, she assisted the Midshipmen in making its first-ever Patriot League semifinal appearance. Frugé coached under AVCA Hall of Famer and NCAA all-time winningest coach Larry Bock. Bock recorded 1,348 wins in his career at Navy and at Juniata (NCAA Division III).

Frugé's first coaching job was an assistant coach at Trinity University, where she helped the Tigers win the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

A student-athlete at Loyola University in New Orleans, Frugé graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Frugé also has a Master of Science in Sport Management from Texas A&M.

Frugé replaces Maggie Couture, who left for the head coaching job at Jacksonville.

Ohio finished the 2019 season 18-13 and 9-7 in the MAC, earning the No. 5 seed in the MAC Tournament. Ohio advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating Kent State in the first round.