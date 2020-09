ESPN announces select Southeastern Conference football kickoff times

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee at S. Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m. ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m. SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi St. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on the SEC Network or ESPN:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m. SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. SEC Network

Texas A&M at S. Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ESPN or SEC

Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. ESPN or SEC