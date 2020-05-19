LABC tabs LSUE’s Starks as to Juco coach in state

LSU Eunice men's basketball head coach Byron Starks took home his second coaching award of the season as the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches (LABC) named Starks the Louisiana Junior College Coach of the Year, the association announced on Friday.

The honor comes after Starks was named the LCCAC Coach of the Year last month.

The Bengals enjoyed a 20-6 season under Starks, sporting the best winning percentage (.769) among all junior colleges in the state of Louisiana.

LSUE dominated play in the Louisiana Community Colleges Athletic Conference (LCCAC) with an 8-1 record and an average margin of victory of 19 points. The Bengals placed six players on the All-LCCAC team including first teamers Tyrone Hugue and co-Player of the Year Jonathan Cisse.

The high-scoring offense ranked 35th nationally in points per game (88.6) and cracked the 100-point barrier six separate times including a 138-point effort against Louisiana Christian Post Grad on January 16.

Under Starks, LSUE protected its home court with a 14-1 mark inside the HPRE Center. The Bengals completed just their second year of men's basketball after starting the program last year.