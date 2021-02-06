Louisiana’s Ellyson, Bryan earn preseason accolades

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball senior members Summer Ellyson and Ciara Bryan have gained attention from national award selection committees ahead of the much-anticipated 2021 collegiate softball season.

Ellyson has made a return appearance on the USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List. An honoree in 2020, the Lafayette native is one of 50 players across the nation earning a spot on the initial list for this spring’s award.

The Ragin’ Cajuns returning ace pitcher has crafted 50 victories over the past two seasons. She followed up a 39-6 showing in 2019 with an 11-1 mark and a 1.83 ERA during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Ellyson has an active streak of three consecutive season with a sub-2.00 ERA and sub-.200 opposing batting average.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 21. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be announced May 5 and the Top Three announced May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed June 1.

Bryan was chosen to represent Louisiana on D1Softball’s Preseason All-America Team and was a first team selection.

The Covington, Ga., product will make her Louisiana debut later this month after transferring from SEC-member Georgia in November. Like Ellyson she is utilizing an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Bryan was one of the nation’s most dynamic hitters prior to the shutdown. She led UGA with 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 33 hits, 39 runs, 74 total bases, an .860 slugging percentage and 15 stolen bases over a span of 28 games. The home run total co-led the SEC and was ranked fourth nationally.

The D1Softball All-Americans are selected by national writers Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey.

The fast-approaching 2021 season is scheduled to begin Feb. 12-13 at Lamson Park with contests against No. 18 Baylor and Missouri State in the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics. It’ll be the first collegiate competition the team will have seen in 340 days since the 2020 season abruptly came to an end.